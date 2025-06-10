Wakao Foods Builds Jackfruit Business With The Launch Of Its New National Partner Program

Goa, June 1 — Jackfruit ,previously considered seasonal, is being re-evaluated as a versatile, sustainable food largely due to Wakao Foods, a jackfruit-focused brand founded by Sairaj Dhond. Following an appearance on Shark Tank India and global exporting, Wakao is now focusing on domestic growth through its new partner program. The Success Playbook: A closer look at the inspiring journey of Wakao Foods.

Wakao started during the early COVID-19 lockdown, when Dhond discovered a pitch about jackfruit’s potential as the “next global superfood.” A video by journalist Palki Sharma reportedly sparked the idea. “It was growing in our backyard and being overlooked. That was the moment I thought—this is not jackfruit, it’s a jackpot,” Sairaj shared on the podcast.

Wakao’s approach involves transforming raw jackfruit into products like burger patties, sausages, butter jack, and ghee roast wraps designed to have a longer shelf life without preservatives or refrigeration. “We had to build everything from scratch: the R&D, the formats, the packaging, the education,” said Sairaj. “Chefs always told me they love jackfruit but don’t use it—it’s seasonal, hard to process, and hard to source. We solved that.”

Today, Wakao supplies to over 500 restaurants and hotel chains across India, including prominent names. What started in Goa expanded with products observed in retail outlets and hotel buffets in Dubai and Singapore. “Seeing a Wakao label in a Singapore hotel, unprompted, with our branding on display—that was the moment that really hit me,” he recalled.

Wakao’s next phase involves a partner model, aimed at scaling distribution through regional partners. “We’re not looking for distributors. We’re looking for partners—people who understand the HoReCa market and who want to grow the superfood narrative with us,” said Sairaj. Each partner receives region exclusivity, training, SOPs, and access to Wakao’s full product line.

“Our partners don’t just sell—they aim to elevate restaurant menus,” he explained. “We’ve built this system in Goa and across India. Now we’re saying: you take it forward in your region. We’ll support you every step.”

With a product that reportedly has over 90% repeat orders from chefs—attributed to ease of use, consistent quality, and year-round availability—Wakao’s vision extends beyond profitability. It is described as a mission to redefine what vegetarian food can look like. “I genuinely believe jackfruit can replace paneer on menus. It’s that versatile.”

As host Jatin Solanki noted during the conversation, “Your journey is a masterclass in category creation. From TV buzz to restaurant menus—you’ve built not just a product, but a movement.”

Wakao Foods is now live on Zepto, and available via www.wakaofoods.com. Aspiring food entrepreneurs or restaurant consultants looking to become a regional partner can connect with the brand directly via their website, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.