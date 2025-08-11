White Sox snap 6-game skid with win over Guardians

Lenyn Sosa and Colson Montgomery each hit first-inning homers to help the Chicago White Sox avert a three-game sweep by beating the visiting Cleveland Guardians 6-4 on Sunday. HT Image

Davis Martin (4-9) allowed three runs over five innings for Chicago, which led 5-0 after three innings and held on to snap its six-game losing streak. Grant Taylor retired the Guardians in order in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

Cleveland had its five-game winning streak come to an end despite the efforts of Kyle Manzardo, who hit a pair of solo homers.

Sosa gave the White Sox their first lead of the series with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first after Mike Tauchman singled to begin the inning. The 380-foot shot was Sosa's 14th of the season.

Slade Cecconi (5-5) retired the next two batters before Montgomery crushed a 1-1 cutter deep into the right-field seats for his ninth homer of the year.

Chicago added to its lead with two runs in the third inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Curtis Mead and Kyle Teel.

Cecconi allowed five runs on eight hits over three innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Cleveland put a run on the board on Manzardo's leadoff homer in the fourth, a 408-foot shot to right field.

Martin was replaced by Brandon Eisert after Gabriel Arias singled and Angel Martinez doubled to begin the sixth inning. Brayan Rocchio drew a one-out walk before David Fry delivered a two-run double.

Eisert avoided further trouble when Steven Kwan flied out and Daniel Schneemann struck out with runners on second and third.

The White Sox answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Sosa's sacrifice fly.

Manzardo struck again with his second homer of the game and 20th of the season with one out in the seventh against Jordan Leasure. The solo shot marked Manzardo's third-career multi-homer game.

The White Sox outhit Cleveland 11-7 and won for just the second time in the last 14 meetings between the teams.

--Field Level Media