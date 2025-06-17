Why Terry Birles Thinks Quiet Wisdom Still Matters at Sea

Seafarers are often seen as quiet, thoughtful people—those who’ve learned life lessons from the ocean that can’t be taught in a classroom. Terry Birles is one of them. “Big yachts are impressive,” he says, “but the real magic of the sea is in the stories, the traditions, and the knowledge passed down through generations.” Terry Birles Thinks Quiet Wisdom Still Matters at Sea

Birles is a maritime expert and cultural preservationist who believes that today’s fast-paced industry still has room for old wisdom. While others focus on speed, automation, and profit, Birles is working to connect cultural heritage with sustainable tourism, especially in coastal communities.

A Different Kind of Maritime Leader

Unlike many of his peers, Birles spends his time gathering maritime stories, recording ship repair techniques, and highlighting traditions. He believes that these aren’t just charming remnants of the past—but vital tools for building a better future.

At a time when global ports are investing heavily in new technology—the industry was worth over $160 billion in 2023 and is expected to keep growing—Birles’ ideas might seem outdated. But he argues the opposite: as things change quickly, we need more than ever to remember where we came from.

Learning from the Past

“Many traditional techniques were naturally sustainable,” Birles says. “By studying them, we might find better solutions for today’s problems.” He points to Polynesian wayfinding, a navigation system based on reading the stars, waves, and animal behavior. Even NASA is now looking at these methods for space missions.

A recent study in Frontiers in Marine Science noted how tough it is to manage maritime rules globally. With so many players involved, legal conflicts often arise. Birles sees this as a symptom of a bigger issue: the decline of personal judgment among modern seafarers.

The Value of Thinking for Yourself

Training today focuses heavily on procedures and systems. But Birles worries that this leaves little room for seafarers to use their own judgment. “The sea doesn’t always follow a script,” he says. “You need to be able to think on your feet.”

That’s why he believes it’s dangerous to rely too much on automation. Even the best systems can’t predict every situation. Experienced sailors bring something to the table that machines can’t replace: instinct, observation, and deep knowledge of the sea.

A Balanced Future

As the industry moves forward, Birles hopes there’s space for both technology and tradition. He envisions a future where tourism supports local culture, and where maritime innovation doesn’t forget the lessons of the past.

It’s a challenging vision, but one Birles believes is worth pursuing. “The sea has always been our greatest teacher,” he says. “We just need to start listening again.”

