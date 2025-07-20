Winning majors 'not easy' warns Scheffler despite British Open lead

World number one Scottie Scheffler is not getting ahead of himself despite closing in on a first British Open title after opening up a four-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round. HT Image

Scheffler was near perfect on moving day at Royal Portrush on Saturday as he carded a bogey-free 67, that included an eagle and two birdies, to move to 14 under par for the championship.

However, it was his scrambles to save par at 11 and 14 that the three-time major winner highlighted as the key to another fine round.

"I think anytime you can keep a clean card around a major championship, you're going to be having a pretty good day," Scheffler told reporters.

"I think the card could look stress-free, but I had two really nice par saves on the back nine that were key.

"I made a nice eight footer on 11, another one on 14, so two really important putts."

Scheffler has won all of the last nine tournaments where he held the 54-hole lead.

Doing so again on Sunday would take the 29-year-old to within a US Open win of completing the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler is also closing in on becoming only the second player after Tiger Woods to win the British Open when ranked number one in the world.

"I like being out here competing. This is why we work so hard is to have opportunities like this, and I'm excited for the challenge of tomorrow," he added.

"Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position.

"Going into tomorrow I'm going to step up there on the first tee and I'm going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot I'm going to be trying to get that ball on the green.

"There's not really too much else going on."

Scheffler will tee off alongside Li Haotong in the final group as the latter aims to become the first ever Chinese winner of a men's golf major.

Home favourite Rory McIlroy appears the biggest danger to Scheffler in the chasing pack as the Masters champion begins the final round six shots off the lead in a tie for fourth.

kca/nr