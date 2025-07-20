WRAPUP 1-Golf-Unflappable Scheffler closes on Open glory, McIlroy still in mix

* HT Image

World number one Scheffler maintains iron grip on British Open

McIlroy makes big move with sizzling 66

China's Li in second place, four shots back

By Martyn Herman

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland, July 19 (Reuters) -

Scottie Scheffler kept a cool hand on the tiller to stay on course for his first British Open title with a serene 67 on a spectacular day of shot-making in Saturday's third round.

Birdies and eagles rained down on a sun-kissed Royal Portrush links with home favourite Rory McIlroy, England's Tyrrell Hatton and defending champion Xander Schauffele all tucking in to the scoring feast.

Thunderous roars wafted across the County Antrim coast, the loudest for some McIlroy magic, but world number one Scheffler was laser-focused to move to 14 under par and a four-stroke lead heading to the final day.

Barring a sudden loss of form by the three-times major champion, the last round looks like being a scrap for the minor places, although Scheffler is not out of sight.

China's Li Haotong stayed cool to maintain his challenge, a round of 69 taking him to 10 under par with England's Matt Fitzpatrick a further shot back after a disappointing 71.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy's five-under 66 kept alive his hope of lifting the Claret Jug on home soil, 11 years after his previous British Open title.

He is in a group on eight under with Americans Chris Gotterup and Harris English, and Hatton.

After his majestic second-round 64 in Friday's rain, the 29-year-old Scheffler was becalmed early on Saturday and even three-putted for a par five at the second hole.

Playing partner Fitzpatrick, who began the day a stroke back, missed a par putt on the first but responded with an eagle at the second to join Scheffler on 10 under.

But the American sparked into life at the 607-yard seventh with an almost routine eagle three before a birdie at the eighth.

Unflappable all day, he avoided any mishaps on the back nine and a birdie at Calamity Corner, the cavernous par-three 16th, maintained his cushion.

The 36-year-old McIlroy began on three under par, seven adrift, after two up-and-down rounds.

But he quickly fired up his army of fans as he birdied three of his first four holes, curling a 36-foot putt into the cup on the first.

He was close to an eagle at the par-five second, settling for another birdie, and made up his third stroke of the day at the fourth after a superb approach left him a seven-foot putt.

MCILROY CHARGE

McIlroy made six successive pars but bogeyed the 11th after a bizarre incident when his second shot from the rough unearthed a previously buried ball, leaving him mystified.

That was soon forgotten, though, as a snaking 56-foot putt dropped for eagle at the 12th, prompting incredible scenes of celebrations from the crowds.

He birdied the 15th after a pinpoint approach and escaped with a par at the 16th after a wild tee shot.

After two days of unpredictable conditions, the weather gods obliged with near-perfect weather for round three.

Early starter Russell Henley of the United States made five birdies and an eagle in a six-under 65, the day's lowest score.

No Englishman has won the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992 but Fitzpatrick is not the only player heading into the weekend still hoping to end that drought.

Hatton roared into contention when his approach at the seventh landed on the green and curled towards the hole before wobbling in for an eagle three.

American Brian Harman, Open champion two years ago at Royal Liverpool, who began two shots off the lead, never recovered from a double-bogey at the opening hole, fading out of contention with a two-over 73.

American Schauffele found his touch on the greens to shoot 66 and move to seven under while veteran Englishman Lee Westwood had a putt to complete the back nine in an Open record 28 but missed it to card a 69. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ed Osmond)