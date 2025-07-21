Xander Bogaerts hits 1st-inning grand slam in Padres' 8-1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in the first inning, Elias Díaz also homered and the San Diego Padres routed the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Sunday. HT Image

Bogaerts hit the first pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore (4-9) into the seats in left for his sixth homer of the season and eighth career grand slam. Jake Cronenworth had an RBI double to make it 5-0 before the Nationals batted.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta (10-2) allowed one run in six innings while striking out five. Pivetta is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA in his last five starts.

The Padres improved to 54-45, winning two of the three in the weekend series and five of their last seven.

Riley Adams homered in the fifth for Washington. The Nationals have lost 10 of 12 — going 2-7 under interim manager Miguel Cairo — to drop to 39-60.

Díaz lined a two-run shot to left in the third to end Gore’s outing. Gore tied his career high with eight runs allowed in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

San Diego center fielder Jackson Merrill was scratched due to illness about a half-hour before the game.

Bogaerts’ grand slam provided San Diego an early cushion.

Pivetta, who was drafted by Washington in 2013 and dealt to Philadelphia two years later, is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings against the Nationals this season.

San Diego had yet to announce its pitching plans for Monday night at Miami. Washington RHP Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58 ERA) was set to start Monday night against Cincinnati as the Nationals’ homestand continues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB