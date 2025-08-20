Yankees: Aaron Judge might not regain arm strength this season

Huddles of observers were on hand before Aaron Judge was scheduled to throw long toss on Tuesday prior to the New York Yankees' game with the Rays in Tampa. HT Image

Manager Aaron Boone said the latest test of Judge's ailing right elbow is an opportunity for trainers to gauge his throwing strength, but cautioned he might not get that power all the way back immediately.

Boone did have Giancarlo Stanton in his lineup for the first time in three games, but didn't know when Judge would get the green light to play in the field. He's been exclusively a designated hitter instead of his usual position in right field since coming back from the injured list on Aug. 5.

"I don't know yet," Boone said Tuesday in a WFAN interview. "What I've said is I'm waiting on the trainers to say, 'Thumbs up.' He's expected to long-toss again today, so I don't expect it here in Tampa. Could it be Boston? Maybe. I just don't know yet."

Stanton, 35, started the season on the injured list with soreness in both elbows and made his season debut in June.

Boone said the Yankees are confident Judge, 33, will be able to "protect himself" even if he isn't throwing full steam at any point the rest of the season.

Judge, batting .333 with 39 home runs and 91 RBIs, had multiple extra-base hits for the first time this month on Saturday in St. Louis. He has a total of two home runs in the past 12 games.