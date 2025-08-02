Yankees release RHP Marcus Stroman among post-deadline moves

After more than a year and a half of struggles, veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman was released by the New York Yankees on Friday as they revamped their roster following Thursday's trade deadline. HT Image

Stroman, 34, was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts this season, while spending 2 1/2 months on the injured list with a left knee injury. New York is set to have right-hander Luis Gil make his season debut Sunday after he missed four months with a lat injury.

The Yankees also optioned right-handers Yerry De los Santos and Ian Hamilton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Before the trade deadline came to a conclusion Thursday, the Yankees revamped their bullpen by adding right-handers David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates), Camilo Doval (San Francisco Giants) and Jake Bird (Colorado Rockies). They also added infielder/outfielder Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays. All four were activated to the roster.

Since joining the Yankees last season, Stroman went 13-11 with a 4.69 ERA in 39 appearances (38 starts). In 11 major league seasons with four clubs, including his first six with the Toronto Blue Jays, the two-time All-Star was 90-87 with a 3.79 ERA in 270 appearances (261 starts).

De Los Santos, 27, had a 1.78 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Yankees this season, while Hamilton, 30, was 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 36 appearances (one start).

Bednar, 30, has 101 saves with the Pirates since 2021 and was 2-5 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 saves this season. Doval, 28, hads 107 saves in five seasons with the Giants and was 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 15 saves this season. Bird, 29, was 4-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 relief appearances with Colorado.

Caballero, 28, was batting .226 with an American League-best 34 stolen bases for the Rays. He was tied for the MLB lead in steals with the Pirates' Oneil Cruz heading into Friday's games.

--Field Level Media