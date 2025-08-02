Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yankees release RHP Marcus Stroman among post-deadline moves

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 12:09 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-ROSTER-MOVES/

After more than a year and a half of struggles, veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman was released by the New York Yankees on Friday as they revamped their roster following Thursday's trade deadline.

HT Image
HT Image

Stroman, 34, was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts this season, while spending 2 1/2 months on the injured list with a left knee injury. New York is set to have right-hander Luis Gil make his season debut Sunday after he missed four months with a lat injury.

The Yankees also optioned right-handers Yerry De los Santos and Ian Hamilton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Before the trade deadline came to a conclusion Thursday, the Yankees revamped their bullpen by adding right-handers David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates), Camilo Doval (San Francisco Giants) and Jake Bird (Colorado Rockies). They also added infielder/outfielder Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays. All four were activated to the roster.

Since joining the Yankees last season, Stroman went 13-11 with a 4.69 ERA in 39 appearances (38 starts). In 11 major league seasons with four clubs, including his first six with the Toronto Blue Jays, the two-time All-Star was 90-87 with a 3.79 ERA in 270 appearances (261 starts).

De Los Santos, 27, had a 1.78 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Yankees this season, while Hamilton, 30, was 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 36 appearances (one start).

Bednar, 30, has 101 saves with the Pirates since 2021 and was 2-5 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 saves this season. Doval, 28, hads 107 saves in five seasons with the Giants and was 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 15 saves this season. Bird, 29, was 4-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 relief appearances with Colorado.

Caballero, 28, was batting .226 with an American League-best 34 stolen bases for the Rays. He was tied for the MLB lead in steals with the Pirates' Oneil Cruz heading into Friday's games.

--Field Level Media

News / Genesis / Yankees release RHP Marcus Stroman among post-deadline moves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On