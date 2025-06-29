Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene both hit homers in Tigers' 10-5 win over the Twins

DETROIT — Zach McKinstry had three hits, including one of Detroit's four home runs, and the Tigers went on to beat the Twins 10-5 on Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres also homered for the Tigers.

Casey Mize gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five as he improved to 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA in six starts at home this season.

Bailey Ober took the loss, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, including all four home runs. He walked one and struck out five.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Spencer Torkelson doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly. After Minnesota went ahead 2-1 on Buxton's two-run homer in the third, Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Carpenter's homer.

Colt Keith made it 3-2 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and Torres followed with a two-run homer.

Greene led off the fifth with Detroit's third home run to move the lead to 6-2, and McKinstry's lead-off homer in the sixth made it a five-run game.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the eighth, but Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

The Twins nearly took the lead in the second inning, but Carpenter leaped to keep a fly ball from Ryan Jeffers from clearing the left field fence.

Buxton homered and stole a base in the same game for the 15th time, tying Gary Gaetti for third place on the Twins career list.

The teams finish the three-game series in the first Sunday night game at Comerica Park since 2017. Twins RHP Chris Paddock faces Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal , who is 9-0 in his last 14 starts.

