Zverev finishes overnight job at Cincinnati Open

Former champion Alexander Zverev polished off a weather-hit third-round victory at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, winning the final four points of a 6-4, 6-4 win over Brandon Nakashima before weather again disrupted play.

The entire one-game exercise, with 2021 Cincy winner Zverev leading 6-4, 5-4 when play resumed, took less than two minutes, with the third seed set for a later fourth-round encounter against Toronto finalist Karen Khachanov.

Women's third seed Iga Swiatek and men's seventh seed Holger Rune both booked quarter-final berths before afternoon showers struck.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek beat Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3, overcoming 33 unforced errors in a 95-minute victory.

Cincinnati is one of only two 1000-level events where the former world number one has not reached a final, along with Canada.

She clinched her spot in the last eight with a winner into the empty court, reaching a third straight quarter-final in the US Open tuneup event.

"I wanted to be more solid than in my last match," Swiatek said. "I'm happy with the level of my focus and the consistency.

"It was a good match for sure. Not easy conditions as well, super humid, so I'm happy that I didn't let this affect me."

Rune advanced as 2024 finalist Frances Tiafoe retired with lower back pain with Denmark's Rune up 6-4, 3-1.

The match was a re-run of a quarter-final here a year ago, won by the American who went on to fall in the final to Jannik Sinner.

Tiafoe was treated for his back problem, but did not seem to lead to improvement as Rune gained control.

A shirtless Tiafoe walked dejectedly off court, carrying only a pair of shoes while an official carted away his massive tennis bag.

Rune, bothered this season by his own injury worries,secured his 100th career hard-court win and his first defeat of a top 20 opponent since he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Barclona final in April.

"I had a little slow start but I came back quickly and increased my intensity a lot," Rune said. "I was moving the ball around well, in the middle of the first set I started to play well.

"It's never nice to finish this way, but I'm happy with my level. I felt something was not right with him after I broke in the first set .

"I tried to move him around as much as possible, I wish him the best possible recovery."

Magda Linette broke new ground, reaching the fourth round at Cincinnati for the first time with a 7-6 , 3-6, 6-3 upset of fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

The 40th-ranked Pole had never won a set from the American, who was runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka in Cincy last year.

The pair returned to finish the contest halted the night before with the match level at one set ach.

Pegula was broken for 3-5 as a shot clipped the top of the net and rolled back onto her side. Linette finished the match moments later with a service winner.

"I'm really appreciating this win," Linette said. "It feels so good, I've lost so many tough matches on this court."

