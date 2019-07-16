Govt suspends biz operations with Swiss plane-maker for a year

New Delhi: The defence ministry has suspended business dealings with Swiss plane maker Pilatus Aircraft Limited (PAL) for a year over the violation of a pre-contract integrity pact (PCIP) in a Rs 2,900 crore contract for 75 basic trainer aircraft. It’s decision was also influenced by an ongoing Indian investigation against PAL for alleged corruption and irregularities.

In an order uploaded on its website on Monday, the ministry said the move is in line with the government’s guidelines for penalties for violations of integrity in such deals.

HT reported on July 13 that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has abandoned plans to buy 38 more Pilatus PC-7 MkII planes from Switzerland.

The IAF has launched a fresh global hunt for basic trainers as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the deal with the firm for 75 of those aircraft over alleged corruption and irregularities, that report said.

The 2012 contract for 75 trainers contained a clause for a follow-on purchase of 38 more planes. HT reported on July 13 that the government had asked the IAF not to pursue the follow-on option, keeping the investigations against the firm in mind.

The CBI last month booked unnamed officials of the IAF and defence ministry, PAL and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for allegedly influencing the 2012 deal.

The agency alleged that the planemaker deposited a million Swiss francs in the account of Offset India Solution Private Limited or OISPL (of which Bhandari is a director) in two tranches in 2010. The Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department are also investigating the firm.

The ministry’s order said Pilatus submitted a duly signed PCIP in November 2010 in connection with the 75 aircraft deal, but later admitted in 2017 that it had engaged OISPL for its services and also paid it a million Swiss francs. The ministry found Pilatus’s reply to a show-cause notice in June 2017 unsatisfactory.

The one-year ban on Pilatus implies that the IAF will have to find alternative sources for spares and maintenance of its PC-7 fleet. As HT reported last week, the IAF is likely to go in for a government-to-government deal for more basic trainers. which are a critical need.

The indigenous Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40, which state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has built, does not meet the IAF’s requirements in its current form. Trainers are manufactured by American, European, Russian and Korean plane makers.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:55 IST