One charred to death after car catches fire in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: An unidentified person was charred to death after a white Maruti Swift Dzire car caught fire near Gurgaon’s Ullahawas village on Sunday, police said.

The vehicle was found completely burnt by the side of the main road at Behrampur T-Point in Sector 59 by the police. The body was found in the passenger seat of the car. Police suspect that a leakage in the CNG kit of the car may have been the cause of the fire.

As per police officials, the body was burnt beyond recognition and it was not possible to determine the gender of the person. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.

The car, police said, is registered in the name of one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Mahendergarh district and is attached with an online cab aggregator.

According to sub-inspector Naresh Kumar, who is the in-charge of the Sector 59 police post, Rajesh had given his car to his nephew Vikram Kumar (38), who stayed on rent in Kadarpur village and worked as a taxi driver in NCR.

“Vikram has been missing since Saturday night and we suspect that the body might be his. However, we will be able to say for sure only after receiving the postmortem report, which is expected on Monday. An FIR may be registered and investigations taken up once the family members of the victim arrive in Gurgaon,” Kumar said.

According to the police, a security team of a real estate company that was patrolling the area, spotted the car engulfed in fire around 12.15am and alerted the police as well as the fire department.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot from the Sector 29 fire station, and it took under five minutes to douse the fire, said officials from the fire department.

“Since the body was found in the passenger’s seat, we have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Although the victim could have been trying to escape, he or she may have lost consciousness when smoke started emanating from the vehicle,” Kumar added.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 59 police post.

Incidentally, in a similar incident, three men had been burnt to death when their car caught fire near the same spot on September 1, 2017. Police then had said that the fire was caused by a technical fault.

According to police personnel and officials from the fire department, the incident occurred near Ullawas village in Sector 60, on the Golf Course Extension road. As per eyewitnesses to the incident, two of the men immediately lost consciousness when smoke started emanating from the vehicle, while the man sitting in the back seat seemed to have made an effort to escape, but failed since the central locking system seemed to be jammed.