Two teenagers drown in muddy Gurgaon pond

Within a span of an hour, three people died in two drowning incidents in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said.

In the first incident, two teenage boys — both children of labourers hailing from Bihar — died on Sunday evening after they began drowning in a pond in Kadipur village near Sector 10A.

Police have identified the victims as Aakash, a resident of Vikas Nagar, and Adarsh, a resident of Ravi Nagar. Both of them were 16-years-old and were cousins, police said.

As per the police, the incident occurred around 4pm, when the two boys, had gone to bathe in the pond and drowned owing to the ‘water being extremely muddy’ and slippery.

A friend who had accompanied them on the outing was shooting videos of the two in deep waters from a distance.

“A man in a nearby gym noticed the two boys drowning and alerted bystanders and the police. Bystanders managed to pull their bodies out and the two were rushed to the Civil Hospital in a semi-conscious state, but they had swallowed a lot of dirty water, and died under treatment. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and a report is expected on Monday,” inspector Yashwant Singh, station house officer of Sector 10 police station said.

As per the police, the friend had gone to alert the family members of the victims when they started drowning. “The incident was an accident and, hence, no case has been registered regarding the matter,” Singh added.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old woman drowned and died after she lost her balance and slipped while attempting to immerse religious offerings in a pond on Darbaripur road in Badshahpur.

The victim has been identified as Seema, who was accompanied by her niece when she went to carry out the immersion around 5pm.

According to police, her niece was standing at a distance, when Seema accidentally slipped into the pond.

“As the pond was filled with mud, Seema slipped and got pulled into the water. Her niece alerted bystanders but she had already disappeared from view by that time. After receiving information, the police and fire department pulled out her body,” sub-inspector Satyavender Singh of Badshahpur police station, the investigation officer in the case said.

Incidents of drowning are not uncommon in Gurgaon.

On July 30, 2017, within a span of a few hours, four people died in two incidents at the Chandhu Budhera canal.

In both the incidents, two men had gone for a swim along with their friends and drowned after drifting towards deep waters.

A month earlier, at the same spot, a New Delhi resident who had gone for a swim with his five friends died after drowning in Chandu Budhera canal on June 8, 2017.

On April 6, 2017, one person died after slipping into Dhankot Canal after he had gone there with another man to take a bath.