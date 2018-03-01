We do not want Delhi-like conflict, CM tells bureaucrats

Taking a dig at the conflict between the government and bureaucrats in Delhi, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday exhorted politicians and government officials to work “as a family” for the betterment of the people.

Khattar said his government “did not want a Delhi-like atmosphere in Haryana”.

“We do not want to create a Delhi-like atmosphere in Haryana. What happened in Delhi recently is an open secret. To ensure that the benefit of various government schemes and programmes reach the last man in the queue, Antyodya Seva Kendras would be set up. More than 300 schemes will be made available under a single roof through these centres from April this year,” Khattar said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had been caught in a nasty tussle with the bureaucrats after the Delhi chief secretary said that he was allegedly assaulted by two MLAs at the CM’s residence on February 20. An FIR was filed based on the complaint by chief secretary Anshu Prakash and the incident had to led to standoff between the AAP and the state’s bureaucracy.

Khattar was speaking at the one-day training programme on ‘citizen centric administration and good governance’ at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in Gurgaon on Thursday.

Later, he laid the foundation stone for a multi-storeyed residential project for HIPA employees to be constructed in Sector 45 at a cost of about Rs 32 crore. This complex is to be developed over 1.5 acres and would have 56 residential apartments and other utilities. The construction will be carried out by Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Khattar said bureaucrats should respect the citizens of the state and make sure that people avail of the maximum benefits from government schemes.

The Haryana government is likely to launch 387 citizen services on its digital portal — SARAL — from April. The schemes and services will include as many as 31 government departments of the state with the aim to reach out to every citizen through an online-integrated platform.

“ Even decades after Independence, many people are not aware of government schemes and services. The bureaucrats should make government schemes popular and available to deserving people as part of their duties. Citizens are not beggars and they should not be harassed, troubled. Rather, we should try best to make them aware of schemes that may help them find jobs, businesses, etc. The online services are meant for the ordinary citizens of the state,” Khattar said.

Khattar also inaugurated three fruit and vegetable outlets, Haryana Fresh, in sectors 46, 52 and 53. The famers who are members of the Farmers Produce Organisation, registered under the Haryana State Agricultural Board, can open the outlets in the state and sell fresh fruit and vegetables.

“This scheme will directly benefit our farmers who are presently forced to sell their vegetables to middlemen at a low price,” Khattar said.