1,200 policemen deputed across Gurugram ahead of Independence Day

gurugram

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:04 IST

Security was tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations with over 1,200 policemen being deployed across the city. A three-tier security system was put in place on Friday with an increased police presence in the areas bordering the city.

The police said checkpoints had been set up on all the approach roads leading to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38, where, Dushyant Chautala, deputy chief minister of Haryana, will preside over a ceremony as the chief guest on Saturday. Police vigil was also stepped up at all 11 points that connect Gurugram with Delhi. A full dress rehearsal of the parade by policemen was conducted on Friday under the supervision of police commissioner K K Rao.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Two major routes of the city connecting the venue will have a heavy police presence, including personnel from CID, CIA and police stations across the city. At least 1,200 police personnel have been deployed across the city. Traffic will be diverted in case of any bottleneck.”

The police also said that in light of traffic restrictions in Delhi, heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side of National Highway-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and heavy vehicles from Gurugram will be diverted to alternate routes across six locations, including Givo cut, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Shankar Chowk, Dhankot T-point, Garhi Harsaru Chowk and Bajghera border. These restrictions will stay in place from 9pm on Friday to 2pm on Saturday.

Policemen including 30 CID officers, teams from crime investigation agency (CIA), traffic police, home guard officials and PCR vans would be stationed at strategic points on these routes.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The security personnel shall work in close coordination with one another. All the police personnel on duty shall comply with social distancing norms and take necessary precautions to prevent potential spread of Covid-19.”