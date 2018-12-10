1 dead, 3 injured, as speeding SUV jumps divider, hits car on Gurugram-Faridabad road

A 24-year-old woman died and three of her family, including her three-year-old niece, sustained minor injuries after an SUV crashed into their Wagon R near the Air Force Station on Gurugram-Faridabad road Saturday morning, the police said.

The police said the complainant, the driver of Wagon R said the SUV, which was coming at a high speed from the opposite direction, jumped a divider and hit his car, which flipped over.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place Saturday around 7am when the complainant, Nasib Singh, 30, a Pataudi resident was on his way to Faridabad with his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law.

In the police complaint filed by Singh, he stated, “I left home around 5am to drop my wife to Faridabad. My sister-in-law and three-year-old daughter were with us. When I reached near the Air Force Station on Gurugram-Faridabad road, a silver Mahindra KUV, coming from the Faridabad side, jumped the divider and hit my car. Due to the impact, my car turned over.”

Singh said that while his wife and daughter escaped with minor injuries, his sister-in-law, who worked at a coaching centre in Rewari, was severely injured and taken to a private hospital in DLF phase 3, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police said the accused driver of the SUV car escaped on foot after the crash. The car was impounded.

Manoj, assistant sub inspector, DLF phase 1 police station, said the accused driver was yet to be arrested and that the police were tracing the person.

“The deceased worked at a coaching centre in Rewari. Her body was handed over to the family after the autopsy,” Manoj said.

A case was registered against the accused driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 1 police station.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:33 IST