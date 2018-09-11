10-foot-long python rescued from Gurugram’s DLF-5

A ten-foot-long, male Indian Rock Python was rescued from an economically weaker section (EWS) flat in DLF 5 on Sunday. It took the wildlife rescue team one whole hour to capture the python that had made its way to the third floor of the building in Block C in Sector 54.

Around 11pm on Sunday, wildlife rescue specialist Anil Gandass received a distress call from a security guard of the building, who said he had spotted a snake inside an apartment on the third floor. No one was occupying the flat at the time of the incident.

“The python was around 8 years old and weighed over 10 kg. The reptile might have used the stairs or a tree near the balcony of the flat to climb up. Pythons can easily climb trees,” said Gandass, who rescued the python.

He also added that the python had created panic among the staff present at the spot.

“When our team reached the spot, we saw that the room was surrounded by several security guards and they all seemed to be panic-stricken. The python had taken shelter in a corner of the lobby. When I tried to catch hold of the reptile, it slithered away to the open kitchen,” said Gandass, who has captured 15 pythons in the past three months.

Gandass attributed the spurt in python appearances to changing weather and environment conditions. “Last year, two to three pythons were founds. This year, the number has been higher. It could possibly be due to changes in the environment. Moreover, the city has received more rainfall this year,” he explained.

The python was kept under observation for four hours to check for signs of injuries. It was released into the Aravalli forest under supervision of wildlife officials on Monday morning. Vinod Kumar, the additional principal chief conservator of forests, said that the rescue team left within ten minutes after receiving the information.

“There are possibilities that the python entered the house through the terrace as a tree stood close to it. This is the first time that a snake has been rescued from an apartment in DLF 5 . It’s good that people are informing us,” said Kumar.

Earlier last week, a 20-foot-long python was rescued by Gurugram and Faridabad wildlife officials from Gorota village in Palwal, 102 km from Gurugram, after villagers reported seeing the reptile swallow a stray dog in the fields. Last month, 13 Indian Rock Pythons were rescued from Gurugram, besides 20 monitor lizards and 12 cobras.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 04:35 IST