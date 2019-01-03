10 Gurugram pubs and bars fined for flouting norms on December 31

The excise and taxation department has fined 10 pubs, bars and liquor vends in Gurugram which were found to be flouting the rules by staying open beyond midnight on New Year’s Eve, running illegally or selling liquor bottles without official holograms.

According to officials, 12 teams were formed to keep a check on the pubs, bars, clubs and liquor vends to ensure that no one operated beyond permitted deadline, and to stop norm violations,if any, taking place.

Sneh Lata Yadav, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) east, said they had directed the licence holders to ensure rule and regulations are followed strictly. “We conducted surprise checks in Sector 29, Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road and found wholesaler liquor vends selling to individuals, which is illegal. We issued challans to them at the spot. A four-star hotel in Sector 43 was also fined for serving liquor in open in an additional area for which no licence was taken,” said Yadav.

Yadav said the teams started surprise checks at 8pm and were deployed until 4 am on Tuesday. “We had seen a club in Sector 29 promoting New Year’s Eve party and offering unlimited drinks packages whereas they had not even applied for a licence, which is mandatory for serving liquor outdoor. Though they have a bar licence, they are restricted to serve only in that bar. Our teams kept close watch and ensured no one was served liquor in open,” said Yadav.

According to the excise officials, they found a liquor vend in Palam Vihar selling alcohol without holograms and running the shop without a licence. The outlet was sealed, said the officials.

H C Dahiya, DETC (west), said the shop could not produce valid transport permits for the liquor. “We will take strict action against the establishments that did not abide by rules. We will send the reports to the headquarters and they will decide the penalty for these offenders,” he said.

Police said they would take notice of all these spots and ensure that instructions are followed by restaurants, pubs and bars in the city.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 15:04 IST