10 men held for allegedly abducting scrap-dealing workers in Gurugram

The police on Friday arrested 10 men for allegedly abducting six workers of a scrap dealing workshop in Bajghera. The police said the kidnappers allegedly suspected the men of stealing boring equipment. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday around 9.30pm when a group of men, suspected to be over two dozen, arrived in at least five cars and abducted the workers.

Subash Boken, city police spokesperson, said a Rajendra Park-based man, who was in the area, had seen the incident take place and informed the police.

“The men suspected the workers may have stolen their missing equipment. So, they allegedly abducted the workers to question them,” Boken said, adding that after the complainant identified some of the men, the police arrested 10 persons from Bajghera.

The other suspects were yet to be arrested.

A case was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station on Friday.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 05:14 IST