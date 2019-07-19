10-yr sentence to two accused of raping, blackmailing woman

A district court on Wednesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them in a case of gang-rape in 2017. The main accused, along with his friend, had gang-raped his live-in partner and filmed the act to blackmail her.

Additional sessions judge Raj Rani Gupta pronounced the sentence for the two men, both residents of Ambala , and held them guilty for raping the victim.

Half of the total fine amount would be given to the victim and the rest to the district legal service authority. In case, the accused men fail to pay up, the convicts will have to undergo one additional year of imprisonment, stated the order.

The accused have been lodged in Bhondsi jail since October 2017, said the police.

According to the police, a case was registered on October 23, 2017 at the women police station on the complaint of a woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana. The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that she lived with the main accused in a rented accommodation in village Kanhai in Sector 45.

The woman had alleged that the main accused had raped her for over a year on the pretext of marriage and had disappeared afterwards. He stopped taking her calls and went incommunicado. She started looking for him and came to know that he was married and lived with his wife and children in Ambala. “He had kept me in dark about his marriage,” the victim told the police.

In October, 2017, the man and his friend came to the house of the victim and allegedly gang-raped her and filmed the act. The accused had threatened her, saying that if she reached out to police, he would circulate the video on social media platforms.

The victim approached the women police station in Sector 51 and narrated her ordeal, following which a case was registered against the two.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, said the accused men were arrested in October 2017 .

The court held them guilty based on investigation, technical evidence and victim’s statement.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 03:55 IST