11 substations to improve power supply to new sectors by 2021

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) is likely to commission 11 substations with a capacity of 220 kva each by 2021, to improve the distribution of electricity in the newly developed sectors 58 to 115, along the Southern and Northern Peripheral Roads (SPR and NPR), said an HVPN official familiar with the matter.

The official said that five substations with a capacity of 220 kva each, which have been under construction for the past two years, are almost ready. The construction of six more substations with a similar capacity was planned in a meeting held on Monday by Anurag Aggarwal, managing director (MD) of HVPN, with officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the HVPN in Gurugram.

The HVPN is the transmission agency responsible for the construction of substations with a capacity of 220 kva and above to augment electricity infrastructure for better distribution. “Our aim is to streamline electricity supply in sectors 58 to 115 along the SPR and NPR soon,” said Aggarwal.

A DHBVN official familiar with the matter said that six new substations are likely to come up the new sectors 69, 99, 103, 111 and 115.

“Land earmarked for proposed electricity substations in the master plan of these sectors is still not free from encumbrance. We (officials of the DHBVN and HVPN) are to conduct a joint survey of the land to prepare a report in a week. We aim to start the tendering process for all the proposed six substations by end of the year and we will complete them by 2021,” said the DHBVN official.

The town and country planning department issued licences to developers for residential and commercial establishments in these sectors about a decade ago and, accordingly, planning of electricity substations with a capacity of 220kva each was done to meet the electricity demand of the expected population.

“Five substations with a capacity of 220 kva each have been constructed at sectors 65, 77, 85, 95 and 107, of which three will soon be commissioned. We are planning the construction six more substations of similar capacity by 2021 and these 11 substations will be sufficient to meet the electricity demand of the population living in these sectors,” said Anil Yadav, executive engineer, HVPN.

There are more than 250 group housing societies along the SPR and NPR, and presently, most of them have diesel generators or temporary electricity connections provided by the DHBVN from its existing substations.

“For the last three-and-a-half years, our society has been getting electricity from an old 220 kva substation located in Sector 57. This was a temporary arrangement since the substation at Sector 65 was still in the proposal phase. The electricity supply is still faulty here—we face erratic power cuts often since the Sector 57 substation is overloaded already. For efficient transmission, our society should be connected with the Sector 65 substation by the HVPN,” said Manu Gupta, president, Emerald Hills residents’ welfare association, adding that these substations should have come up two years ago.

According to the DXP welfare association, which represents homebuyers from over 89 housing projects spread over Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram, more than 40% houses in these societies have temporary electricity arrangements. Sudhir Garg, a member of the association and resident of Centrum Park, Sector 103, said, “The Haryana government has failed to provide permanent electricity connections to these new sectors. Our sectors are connected to old and overloaded substations and the supply is erratic. It is the government’s responsibility to make sure that electricity and water supply have been provided before builders get occupation certificates from the department and offer possession of flats to owners.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 03:25 IST