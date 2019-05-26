11 suspected dengue cases reported in Gurugram

Eleven suspected cases of dengue have surfaced in the district so far this year, according to health department officials, who said seven of them were reported from urban areas such as sectors 47 and 69.

Dengue season usually starts in June and lasts until mid-December. However, according to experts, the rains and higher day temperatures have helped the aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes the disease, to thrive.

Meanwhile, the health department and the MCG has started mass surveillance which involves checking houses and offices for the breeding of mosquitoes and destroying the sources of breeding. “More than 63 workers and 18 health inspectors are involved in door-to-door surveillance. More than 450 notices have been served in places where breeding has been spotted,” said Dr Brahmdeep Sandhu, chief medical officer, MCG.

Two confirmed cases of malaria have also surfaced this year, reported in the month of May. Doctors said cases of dengue are expected to increase in the coming few weeks, and asked residents to avoid storing water in containers.

