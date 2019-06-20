12 booked for beating up father, nephew of Bajghera sarpanch, no arrests yet

The police on Tuesday booked at least 12 persons, including a woman, for allegedly beating up a 64-year-old man and his grandson, 25, in Bajghera village. The police said the incident took place Monday around 11pm.

One of the victims and complainant Rampal stated that his neighbours, on Monday, had thrown a party, where they were playing loud music and firing gunshots in the air. After dinner, when the victim was taking a walk around his house, his neighbour’s uncle, who was allegedly carrying a pistol and a beer bottle, entered their house.

He allegedly started abusing Rampal and his son, who is the village sarpanch and was in Haridwar at time of the incident. He added that at least 12 persons came with pistols, sticks and a brick and broke his car windows. When he asked them to stop, one of them allegedly fired gunshots in the air and hit him on the chest with a beer bottle. “When my grandson came to rescue me, they beat him as well. Then my son’s personal security officer fired gunshots in the air with his licensed gun to scare them away. They threatened to kill me the next time and fled,” Rampal, who sustained a minor injury on the chest, stated in the complaint.

His grandson sustained a head injury. The police said multiple gunshots were fired, but did not confirm total number of gunshots. Bajghera SHO Deepak said, “Accused are yet to be arrested.”

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:26 IST