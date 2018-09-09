12 Gurugram villages seek Ecogreen removal, allege waste is never picked or segregated

Residents of 12 villages located near the defunct Bandhwari waste plant threatened a full scale protest and hunger strike if the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) did not cancel its contract with a private concessionaire responsible for collecting and segregating waste in the city.

According to villagers, Ecogreen, the concessionaire, has failed to collect and dispose of garbage from their areas since its inception last year.

Activists and members of panchayats of these villages also said that they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the government did not cancel the contract and impose a penalty on the concessionaire.

The primary grouse of the locals, which include villagers of Ghata, Gwal Pahari, Behrampur, Bandhwari and Baliawas, is that Ecogreen does not collect garbage from their villages, and there is neither any segregation nor disposal of waste.

“They are seldom here to collect garbage and there is neither any segregation nor recycling of waste. No machine has been installed for processing waste. Often, garbage falls off Ecogreen vehicles, littering the streets,” Dev Bhati, an activist from Behrampur in Gurugram, who is spearheading the agitation.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Saturday, the village elders alleged that solid waste management in their village leaves a lot to be desired and trash from the city is dumped in their villages. “We are giving them a week to take action, which includes cancelling the contract and imposing a heavy fine on Ecogreen. If they don’t meet our demands, we will launch a hunger strike and organise a demonstration against Ecogreen. We will also move the high court against the concessionaire,” Bhati said.

In March, the villagers had threatened to hold a silent protest outside the Bandhwari waste treatment plant, days before chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a waste to energy plant there. The villagers sought the relocation of the plant, saying that more than 100 residents in the area had died of cancer over the last few years due to leachate contamination of groundwater resources from the defunct waste treatment plant.

The villagers called off the protest following a meeting with Khattar, a day before the inauguration of the treatment plant.

Ankit Agarwal, CEO, Ecogreen Energy, said that the company has suitably replied to the MCG on a notice and has given all relevant details about vehicles, which he claimed, picked up garbage over the two-day period — August 31 and September 1 — dates on which they are accused not to have not collected waste and were even imposed a fine by the MCG.

“There are a lot of unauthorised vendors, who are trying to disturb MCG work by sabotaging the waste management project. We would request everyone to support the cleanliness project that the MCG has undertaken for the benefit of Gurugram and Faridabad,” Agarwal said.

Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said that the matter has been brought to their notice and they will be issuing a press release regarding it. “All 35 wards were checked today,” Yadav said on Saturday.

