12-hour power cuts in Gurugram’s Ardee City after transformer blast

The residents of Ardee City in Sector 52 complained of power cuts for as long as 12 hours on Tuesday, after a blast in a transformer shut the power off. It took more than seven hours to get the transformer repaired.

The incident took place barely a week after the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officially announced to take over of electricity distribution system of the township from the developer, Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited.

The residents said that the power demand has gone down in recent weeks, and there was no apparent reason for the blast in the transformer. The blast took place around 6 am and the supply was restored by 6.30 pm.

Anil Hasija, vice president, Ardee Infrastructure, said, “Handover of the supply of electricity is still in progress. As such, our staff had to repair the damage to help the residents.”

The long power cuts nevertheless angered the residents who had been expecting zero power cut and quick disposal of complaints.

The residents said the delay happened because of lack of coordination between the DHBVN staff and the developer’s staff. The residents said the developer’s staff refused to attend to the complaints, while the DHBVN staff was not available.

The residents said yet another fault occurred on Thursday afternoon, when a construction machine ordered by a resident damaged the electricity cable. It took officials three hours to fix the problem.

A resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, said, “Tension gripped us on Tuesday after a blast in transformer and the inordinate delay to fix the problem. We informed the association, which, in turn, informed the DHBVN. Even then it took them the entire day to fix the issue.”

“The DHBVN has assured us that their staff and the developer’s staff will work as a team to attend to all the complaints of the residents till everything gets settled in next couple of months. But the incident has caused fear and tension among residents,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident.

On Friday, the DHBVN officially announced the takeover of electricity supply of 2,600 families of the low floors of Ardee City township.

The distribution company has even created a WhatsApp group of its officials, residents of the Ardee City, and the members of residents’ welfare association for quick sharing of urgent information.

“The system is in a transition phase and we have created a WhatsApp group of residents and officials to exchange information for quick disposal. We have put all the checks in place, so that no such problem occurs the next time,” said KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer, DHBVN.

