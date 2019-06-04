12 illegal structures razed around IAF ammunition depot

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 12 illegal structures in the 900-metre restricted area around the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14, on Monday.

“We used earthmovers to demolish two newly constructed buildings in Dharam Colony and 10 under-construction buildings in Noble Enclave. To ensure that there is no untoward incident and for the protection of MCG staff, police teams from Udyog Vihar and Palam Vihar were deployed at the spot,” MCG public relations officer SS Rohilla said.

MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that the action was taken in keeping with the directive by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that no new construction can be carried out in the 900-metre radius of the IAF ammunition depot. Yadav said that to ensure the court’s order is implemented, they regularly conduct drives in the area.

Last year, the MCG had carried out several drives in the area and demolished more than 100 illegal structures and sealed 200 buildings.

On most occasions, MCG officials faced resistance from villagers living in the area. They would often resort to pelting stones at officials, the vehicles and machinery. In one such instance, an MCG official’s arm was broken forcing the MCG to seek police protection during all demolition drives.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:23 IST