12 thefts in 45 days: Ardee City residents meet top cop

Residents of Ardee City, a gated residential colony in Sector 52, have sought the intervention of police commissioner KK Rao after, according to them, 12 incidents of theft were reported from the colony in the past oneand-a-half months.

The Hindustan Times could verify 10 thefts through FIRS filed at the Sector 53 police station.

According to residents of the colony, where around 2,500 families live, 12 thefts have been reported between October 14 and November 26. In most cases, the thieves allegedly broke into flats when residents were not present.

On Wednesday, a group of residents met police commissioner KK Rao and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Kumar.

In a letter to the SDM, the Ardee City RWA said thefts had increased after colony gates were removed and urged that they be reinstalled.

“I’ve asked the police to submit a report on the thefts. I’ll look into the report and take appropriate action,” Kumar said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, one of the residents who met Rao, said around three months ago the SDM had ordered demolition of four of the colony’s gates.

“When we approached the police they questioned the lack of private security in the colony. Why should the police be talking about private security when it’s their duty to safeguard us,” the 45-year-old said. Meanwhile, victims of thefts said the area had only recently become unsafe.

“I’ve been living here for 10 years. There were hardly any thefts earlier,” said Mandeep Singh, 76, whose house was allegedly burgled on November 26.This was the last theft to have been reported from the upscale residential colony. “They stole the CCTV camera recordings as well,” Singh said.

Vikas Kaushik, station house officer,sector 53 police station, said there were around 10 policemen on duty at the colony at any point of time, including a police control room van and two motorcycle patrol officers.

“Most of the thefts happen during the day, and we are trying to nab the thieves. Two weeks ago, we arrested a gang and solved one of the Ardee City cases,” he said. Kaushik said the RWA had not employed a private security agency in the colony and claimed that the colony “hardly had any CCTV cameras”.

