12-year-old boy dies in a case of hit and run in Gurugram, no arrest made yet

A 12-year-old boy was killed in Sohna’s Kherli Lala village on Wednesday morning after a car allegedly hit the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion. The motorcycle rider and a passerby were injured in the accident, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30am when the deceased and his acquaintance were riding around the village on a motorcycle.

Sadar Sohna station house officer (SHO) Ramesh, who only uses his first name, said, “A Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza hit the motorcycle and one person standing nearby. One of them died on the spot. The accused person is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the matter.”

The police said the injured men were rushed to a government hospital in the city and later referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. A case was registered on Thursday against the unidentified accused under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was injured after a car allegedly hit his motorcycle near Signature Tower, Sector 30, on Saturday morning and sped away. A case was registered on Wednesday after the man was declared fit for recording his statement and the doctors ended their recent nationwide strike.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Delhi and works with a chain of cafés in the city. The incident took place around 9am when he was in the city for official work.

According to the victim’s statement, as recorded in the first information report (FIR), “A Maruti Suzuki Eeco hit me when I reached near Signature Towers on my motorcycle. I fainted due to the impact of the collision, and the car driver fled the spot.”

The victim was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Birander, Sector 40 police station, said, “The police have the car’s number. The accused person is yet to be arrested.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 03:41 IST