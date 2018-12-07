12-year-old girl allegedly raped by uncle in Sohna, accused yet to be arrested

Gurugram

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sohna, police said on Thursday. The victim’s paternal aunt filed a complaint alleging that a member of their family, who is the victim’s uncle, had raped her a few months ago, police said.

Dinesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sohna, said that the victim’s statement was yet to be recorded as she was undergoing treatment for a medical ailment in a hospital in Delhi.

“The girl’s parents have not filed the complaint. The girl’s aunt told the police that a member of their family had allegedly raped the girl a few months ago. The accused man is yet to be arrested,” said Kumar.

Police said the victim’s family has a shop in Sohna.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, the victim’s parents had denied the allegations and police was waiting to record the victim’s statement.

“The girl suffered from dehydration and has been taking medication for some time from Sohna,” said the official.

A case was registered against the accused man under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sohna police station on Thursday, said police.

The city has witnessed a rise in cases of assault on minor girls. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old tailor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl after luring her on the pretext of offering her food in Palam Vihar. The accused man had told the girl that he would give her money if she kept quiet.

On November 22, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a man, who had tried to pull her into a car and tore her clothes, while she was taking a walk with her siblings and grandfather in Farrukh Nagar.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 10:55 IST