14-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped; rescued within 24 hours

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three men, allegedly her acquaintances, the police said Wednesday, adding that she was held captive in a room in Daulatabad village from where she was rescued within 24 hours.

According to the police, the girl went missing on February 18. She had gone out to buy milk from a shop near her house, but when she did not return for hours, her parents lodged a missing persons’ complaint at the Sadar Police station, the police said. The girl was rescued on Tuesday evening when the police raided a house in Daulatabad village.

Sadar station house officer Dalbir Singh said that on Monday evening, three men, who were allegedly known to the girl, allegedly abducted her and took her to a house in Daulatabad village in a car.

The police traced their whereabouts after the girl’s parents raised suspicion about an acquaintance. On Tuesday evening, the police raided a house in Daulatabad that was locked from the outside. One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, injured his leg while trying to run from the police by jumping from the terrace of a one-storey house. His accomplices were not at the scene of crime when the police raid took place. The girl was rescued.

“A 21-year-old suspect sustained a fracture in his leg after he jumped from the terrace of a house to escape. He was apprehended and taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment,” SHO Singh said, adding that two other suspects were yet to be identified. Police said the apprehended suspect was medically unfit and would be taken into custody after he is discharged from the hospital.

“The girl said that she was allegedly raped by the three men,” Singh said. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CRPC before a magistrate on Wednesday.

The police said sections 363/365 (kidnapping), 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be added to the FIR registered at the Sadar police station.

The victim’s family is from West Bengal, the police said.

In another case, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle on Tuesday in Sadar police station jurisdiction. Police said the accused man had fled and was yet to be arrested. He was booked under POCSO Act.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 10:44 IST