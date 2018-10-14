14-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped, family files FIR against 3

The family of a 14-year-old girl, a student of class 11, has alleged that she was kidnapped by three men in a

car and later raped at a secluded spot near Modinagar on October 4.

The family hails from a locality in Modinagar and its members approached the police on Friday and lodged an FIR naming two persons and another man, who is yet to be identified.

The police have lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused who were indentified as Prince, 24, his friend Shubham, 22, and their as yet unidentified accomplice.

According to the complaint, the girl is a student of a school in Modinagar and walking to her school on the morning of October 4 when an Eeco van stopped near her and the men pulled her into it from near a temple complex.

“They drove towards Meerut and, midway, they tied her hands behind her and gagged her with a handkerchief. In between, the trio stopped the van at a petrol pump to fill fuel,” the girl’s father said in his complaint.

“She identified two of the three men as Prince and Shubham. They drove the car towards a jungle area and stopped near an isolated building,” the complaint added.

“There, Shubham held her hands while Prince raped her. Then they drove back to Modinagar where they pushed her out of the car, injuring her in the head in the process. A passerby helped her take an autorickshaw and it dropped her near a temple. Thereafter, she walked back home,” the complaint further said.

The police said they are investigating the incident from all angles and no arrest has been made so far.

“We have lodged an FIR of kidnap and rape and have also levied provisions of POCSO Act against the three men, two of whom live in the same locality,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), said.

The police sources said that Prince is married and had some marital issues for the past several months.

The couple recently patched up their differences and his wife was to return home soon, the police said. They added that the victim was known to him.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 13:43 IST