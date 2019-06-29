14-year-old held for raping three-yr-old at day care centre

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the police said on Friday.

The juvenile in conflict with the law was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad.

Police said the incident was reported on June 26 night by the girl’s parents, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 9A police station.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the boy’s mother runs a day care centre and the juvenile, who is a class 9 student of a private school, was also present. The official said that the boy was identified from the footage.

“On June 25, the juvenile allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at the centre. The girl later informed her mother of the ordeal. Her mother and her father then reported the incident to the police,” the officer said.

Police said the following morning, the boy was apprehended from the neighbourhood.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and she was counselled by the child welfare committee (CWC) officials. Police said the girl’s condition is stable.

On June 19, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajeev Nagar. The girl had alleged that the accused man, a neighbour of her friend’s, had allegedly lured her to his house and raped her. He was booked under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

On June 3, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old on June 3. The crime came to light around 5.30pm on Monday when a friend of the girl informed the girl’s mother.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 04:00 IST