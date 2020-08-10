15 teams formed to keep a check on Gurugram farmhouses for hosting parties amid pandemic

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:58 IST

The police on Monday identified over 400 farmhouses in the Aravallis and Sohna to keep a check on group parties being organised in these areas, despite a ban on public gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the police.

The commissioner of police, KK Rao, said that they have formed 15 teams, including three from crime units, for this purpose. The move comes in the wake of a raid that was conducted on Saturday night on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. “We have directed our teams to also keep a check on the sale of liquor in the nearby liquor shops to get an idea if any party is being organised,” he said.

The police have identified the nearby liquor shops in the area and have started deploying personnel in plainclothes outside these shops late in the evening to keep a watch on the buyers.

“We have received information that people who organise these parties are advertising on social media and asking people to pay online for such events. People from Delhi-NCR are coming to Gurugram for the last few days for such parties since the pubs and the bars are still not serving liquor,” Rao said.

As per government guidelines on Unlock 3.0, only 50 people can gather for a wedding ceremony and 20 people at a funeral. No other gathering is allowed.

However, party organisers are hosting pool parties at some of these farmhouses, taking advantage of the absence of their owners. They are advertising online, hiring musicians and young men and women to manage such parties, said the police.

The police said the organisers have fixed a minimum entry price of ₹500, while at many places they are charging ₹1,000, depending on the number of people attending the party.

“During the questioning of people who were arrested on Friday night from a party place, it was revealed that young men and women are earning well by inviting their friends from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to attend such parties. They get a 20% share of the bill raised by their friends, while the charges for their entry, food, and liquor are waived off. Due to the coronavirus crisis, many have lost their jobs and are finding it difficult to make their ends meet,” said Rao.

The police said they have received information on several such parties being organised on the weekends in areas such as Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sohna Road, and the Aravallis. However, during the raid, only one was found to be operational on Friday night.

The officer said that the initial investigation has revealed that the party was convened over social media and was pitched as a 12-hour weekend celebration that went by the name, ‘Weekend Pool Party’.

“The organiser who was arrested from Gururgam-Faridabad Road has confessed to having organised at least 50 such parties in Gurugram in the last three months,” said Rao.

The investigation has also revealed that girls are hired for the “entertainment” of the guests at such parties. They are paid ₹5,000 per party, while musicians are paid ₹10,000 for a six-hour-long party, said the police.

Rao said strict action will be taken against the organisers of such parties as well as the owner of the farmhouses, where such events are hosted.