15-yr-old, who was raped, internally bled before death

A post-mortem examination of the body of a 15-year-old teenager, on Sunday, confirmed that the mentally challenged minor was brutally beaten up, which left him with multiple and severe internal injuries. The boy, who had multiple broken ribs and a head injury was also sodomised by the suspects on June 14, a week before he died, the police said quoting the autopsy report.

The police have also ordered an inquiry into alleged laxity in registering a complaint when the boy’s parents had first approached the police on June 20—a day before the boy died.

On Saturday, the police had apprehended three minors, aged 14-16, for sexually assaulting and murdering the 15-year-old in Ashok Vihar, Sector 5.

Civil Hospital forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, said, “The post-mortem examination confirmed sexual assault. As per preliminary report, the victim had suffered a head injury which was not externally visible. Multiple ribs were fractured and he had suffered internal bleeding.” He added that the head injury may have been inflicted with a blunt object.

The sequence of events leading to the boy’s death was revealed and a case filed with the help of neighbours and a local NGO.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), west, Sumer Singh said, “We received a written complaint from the boy’s father on Saturday in which the names of three suspects were mentioned and, we immediately apprehend them. The suspects have been sent to an observation home.”

According to the police, the boy, who was the son of a hawker, had kept his ordeal to himself for a couple of days after the incident. The police said that the boy only complained of severe pain in his pelvic region and legs, after which his parents took him to a local doctor. According to the complaint filed, the doctor conducted an X-ray and prescribed some pain medication. However, it could not be verified what the result of that X-ray was or if the parents followed-up with the doctor when the boy’s condition did not improve. The boy was not hospitalized.

Over the next few days, the injured boy kept to himself while complaining of pain, but eventually opened up to his parents and a neighbour, who took him to the Sector 5 police station to lodge a complaint on June 20.

The family has alleged that on June 20 they were at the police station for over five hours and the police observed laxity in registering the case, forcing them to return home without filing a complaint.

On the afternoon of June 21, the boy’s health took a turn for the worse and he died.

Fearing attention from the accused, the boy’s father wrapped his body, loaded it on his cart and took it to Kherki Daula around 5am to allegedly dispose of it, the police said.

According to the victim’s family, the suspects enjoy the patronage of local goons.

The police added that he sat with the body till the neighbours alerted a local non-government organisation (NGO)— around 10am on June 22.

A member of the NGO that had informed the police said they reached the victim’s house around 10am.

“His wife told us that the boy had died and his father had taken the body to Kherki Daula. We immediately called him and then informed the police,” the member said.

The police have marked an enquiry against a police officer of Sector 5 police station, who was the duty officer on the day the boy’s family went to the station, to probe if there was any negligence in registering the case.

A senior police officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police confirmed that an enquiry had been marked and the concerned police official from Sector 5 police station has been sent to the police lines, pending the enquiry. He, however, added, “On June 20, the boy and his family had come to the police station, but did not register a complaint. They had settled for a compromise.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 5 police station on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, some residents of the area and members of civil society organisations took out a candle march near Sector 5 chowk, demanding police action against the suspects.

