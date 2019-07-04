16-year-old booked for raping Class 7 girl in Gurugram

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Sector 5 of Gurugram, police said on Wednesday. The boy lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim and her family. Later, he was apprehended and sent to correctional home, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday when the girl’s father filed a police complaint.

Police said the girl, a class 7 student, stated in the complaint that she had gone to the terrace of her house for a household chore when the suspect, who was already present there, cornered her.

“She said the boy took her to a corner on the terrace and sexually assaulted her. When her mother went to the terrace to use the washroom, the boy escaped,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Police said the girl’s medical examination was conducted on Tuesday and her statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure. In the statement, she told the magistrate that the boy sexually assaulted her, said police.

A case was registered against the boy under section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 5 police station on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a garment vendor was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in Manesar.

