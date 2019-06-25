16-year-old dies after jumping from seventh floor in Gurugram, no suicide note found

A 16-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping from the seventh floor of DLF City Court at MG Road on Monday afternoon. The police said the girl was taking private lessons for Class 8 and had not enrolled in a school. No suicide note was recovered, the police said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the girl’s sister worked in a restaurant on a different floor of the same building and the girl had told her family that she was going there to eat.

“The preliminary probe has not revealed any reason as to why the girl killed herself. Her family was not aware of her being under stress. Though she went to the same building where her sister worked, she did not meet her,” the official said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.15pm, when the girl, who was from Bihar, went to the seventh floor of the building and allegedly jumped. Her slippers were found near the edge of a balcony.

She was rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase 3 and referred to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been kept in the mortuary and the autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, the police said, adding that they received information of the death from the hospital.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The police said the girl had come to the city from Bihar about six months ago and had been staying with her older sister and a brother, who is a security guard, and another family member in a rented accommodation in Nathupur village in DLF Phase 3.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 02:49 IST