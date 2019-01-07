16-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Badshahpur, found unconscious in car by family; two held

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at an empty plot near her house in Haryana’s Badshahpur, when she had stepped out to relieve herself, the police said. The girl was found in an unconscious state in a car near her house by her family.

Though Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken maintained that prima facie it was not a gang-rape and that this would only be confirmed later in the investigation, a police officer privy to the case said the class 9 student was gang-raped. The officer, who did not wish to be named, said the girl’s statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CRPC and her medical examination was done at a city hospital.“As per information available with us, the accused are 18 to 19- year- olds, but we are in the process of confirming this,” Boken said.

The girl’s uncle, a daily wage worker, told the police that his brother’s elder daughter had stepped outside the house around 11.30pm on Friday. When she did not return, the family went out to look for her and found a car parked on the road with ‘Gujjar’ written on the rear side.

He told the police that as soon as the accused saw them, three men, including two acquaintances, fled the scene. They found his niece unconscious inside the car and took her home. When she regained consciousness, she told them that two of their neighbours pulled her inside the car and raped her. They also threatened to kill her, the uncle said.

Sub-inspector Munesh of Badshahpur police station said the accused returned later and took the car in which the girl was found. However, Munesh said that the car did not belong to either of the two accused who have been arrested. The accused may have been trying to take the girl elsewhere, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, IPC sections 365 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The girl was also taken to the child welfare committee and counselled, the police said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:57 IST