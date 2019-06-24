16-year-old girl in Gurugram shot at by miffed stalker

A 16-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her left shoulder after a male acquaintance allegedly shot at her in Bhondsi’s Shyam Kunj colony on Saturday night, the police said. The 22-year-old suspect had allegedly been stalking the class 11 student for some time and was angry as she had rejected his advances multiple times, the police said.

The girl, a student of class 11 in government girls’ school in Badshahpur, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Sohna Road. The suspect, identified as Vishnu, lives in the same area as the victim and the police are conducting raids to nab him.

The police said the incident took place around 9pm on Saturday. The suspect reportedly came to the girl’s house on a motorcycle, which he parked outside. He then aimed a countrymade pistol at the victim through a window and fired one shot, which hit the girl’s left shoulder, police said.

“We are checking if the suspect has a criminal history and how he procured the weapon,” assistant sub inspector (ASI) Parmod Singh of the Bhondsi police station said, adding that the suspect had been stalking the girl and had approached her several times, but she would turn him down saying that she was not interested in speaking with him.

According to the victim’s family, the suspect had clashed with them once earlier and had broken the window panes of their house in a fit of rage.

The victim’s sister, who claimed to have seen the suspect escape on a motorcycle, said, “He (the suspect) is an acquaintance of my father as they work in a similar industry segment. He used to follow my sister when she would go to school. He kept pestering her to talk to him and would turn jealous if she spoke with others on the phone. He had even threatened to abduct her. Once, over the phone, he had threatened to either consume poison or kill her.

A case was registered for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 02:04 IST