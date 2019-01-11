16-year-old Haryana girl allegedly raped by 20-year-old in toilet

A 16-year-old girl, a student of Class 11, was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a village in Pataudi on Thursday morning.

Police said the girl had gone to relieve herself around 5am when the accused man barged into the washroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother told the police that when her daughter did not return from the washroom for a long time, she went to check on her and caught the accused, but he managed to escape.

“I picked up a wooden stick and was about to beat him when he fled. Before leaving, he threatened me. Over six months ago, he had molested my daughter and threatened to circulate obscene pictures of her,” she said in the complaint.

The police said that the girl’s mother alleged that the accused used to stalk her daughter when she used to board an autorickshaw to go to school.

Seema Devi, sub-inspector (SI), women’s police station, Manesar, said the girl’s mother had not reported the incident earlier due to fear of being socially ostracised.

“The accused has been rounded up but is yet to be arrested. The statement of the girl was recorded on Thursday before a duty magistrate,” said SI Devi.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 6 (punishment of aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at women’s police station (Manesar).

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and slapping a nine-year-old girl in Saraswati Vihar on Wednesday.

The police said the girl had gone to the washroom, located on the terrace, when the accused, her neighbour, took her to his house and assaulted her.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 10.30pm.

The police said when the girl did not return for over 20 minutes, the girl’s mother went looking for her and found her crying on the lane outside her house.

The girl told her mother that the ‘uncle’ had slapped her when she refused to take off her clothes and he fled when he heard her mother calling her name.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 29 police station, said the accused man was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police said the girl told her mother that the accused had called her to his house to watch cartoons when her parents were at work at least two times in the past and assaulted her.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station, the police said.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:33 IST