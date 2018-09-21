16-yr-old allegedly abducted, drugged and gang-raped in Chandu Budhera

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged and gang raped in Chandu Budhera village on Wednesday afternoon when she had gone to dump garbage.

The girl was found abandoned on the outskirts of the village on Wednesday night. She was admitted to a private hospital soon after following which a case was registered against unknown persons at Rajender Park police station under Section 8 (moral turpitude and delinquency) of the POCSO Act. No arrest has been so far.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s father, a daily wager and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the victim, in her statement, mentioned that after dumping garbage she went to relieve herself when someone came from behind, covered her face with a piece of cloth and she fell unconscious. “When she regained consciousness the victim stated she found herself in a semi-clad condition,” Singh said, adding that a case was registered and the police are trying to identify and trace the accused.

The victim’s mother, who works in a factory, said she had left home in the morning for work, while her husband, daughters and daughter-in-law were at home. “When I returned home in the evening my husband informed me that our daughter, who had gone to dump garbage around 1.30pm, had not returned and they are looking for her,” the mother said.

Around 8pm, one of the villagers informed the family that the girl was found sitting next to a field on the outskirts of the village. “All of us rushed to the place and found her; she was traumatised and bleeding. We took her to a private hospital in Chandu Budhera and informed the village sarpanch,” the mother said.

Around 9pm Wednesday, the family informed the police following which a team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim.

A report of the girl’s medical examination states that her injuries were indicative of having been raped brutally and by more than one person.

According to the doctors, the girl’s condition was critical when she was admitted as she was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain. The mother said, on Thursday, that her daughter was still in the hospital, but out of danger.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 03:44 IST