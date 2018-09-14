17 colonies in Gurugram regularised

Seventeen colonies in Gurugram can soon expect better civic amenities as the urban local bodies (ULB) has approved the recommendation of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to regularise them.

The order issued on Wednesday night covers 17 colonies namely, Basai Enclave, Chandan Vihar, Sarai Alwardi, Amanpura Colony, Rajiv Colony, Nihal Colony, Sai Kunj, Krishna Colony, Hans Enclave, Ramgarh ki Dhani, Surya Vihar, Vishnu Garden Part-2 and Basai Enclave Extension. In addition, areas around Samaspur, Choma, Gwal Pahari and Begumpur also find mention in the list.

“The MCG had sent a list of 33 colonies for regularisation. 17 of them have been approved while there are some queries regarding the remaining 16. After clarification, the copy will be resent to the ULB for approval,” said Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 04:49 IST