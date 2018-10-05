17-year-old boy booked for allegedly sexually harassing fellow student in school

Police, on Wednesday, registered a case against a class 12 student for allegedly sexually harassing and defaming a fellow student. The accused and the victim are both 17- years- old and study in the same school.

While an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who has accused the teacher concerned and school of trying to make light of the issue, the school authorities have dismissed the incident as “false”.

The juvenile in conflict with the law has been booked under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 9 police station.

“We are conducting an investigation into the incident and based on that the juvenile will be apprehended,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sumit Kuhar said Thursday. A team of Sector 9 police station met a few students and teachers and recorded their statements.

The victim’s mother said the incident took place around 12.45pm when the students were sitting in the school lawn, participating in selection trials for an athletic meet.

“A student of science stream tore my son’s trousers and pulled them down in front of fellow students, including girl students. He even touched my son inappropriately in front of other students. A few students tried to control the situation and asked my son to keep his cool, but the boy started making fun of him,” she said.

The mother alleged that her son was carrying a pair of shorts, which he wore, and complained to the teacher who allegedly did not take the issue seriously. She alleged that the school often informed her about “minor” issues, such as reaching the school late, but when such a serious issue happened they did not tell her.

“The class teacher told, rather narrated, the incident at 2.45pm in a very light manner, ignoring the incident that tried to sabotage my child’s esteem, making him an object of laughter, hurting his sentiments and sexually embarrassing him which is an offence under POCSO 2012. I condemn the irresponsibility behaviour of school and management. It should have been brought into the notice of parents then and there itself (sic),” read the complaint filed by the mother.

“My son cried for hours after returning from school. He felt humiliated and embarrassed,” she said.

On Thursday, the school authorities said they enquiring into the incident internally and will submit a report to the police.

“The allegations of the mother are baseless . The class teacher had called the mother, but she was busy. The case is baseless and the victim is at fault. He was running after the student whom he has accused of sexual harassment when his pants got torn and there was no involvement of any other student. We have recorded statements of a few students and teachers who have refuted the allegations,” said the vice-principal of the school.

(All names have been withheld to protect the identities of the juvenile and the victim).

