17-year-old girl killed while crossing road in Sector 78 Gurugram

A 17-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while crossing a road near Rampura Chowk in Sector 78 on Sunday morning. Police said that the girl was a resident of Unchehara in Madhya Pradesh and had run away from her house on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am on Sunday, when the girl had come to the city to visit her brother and his wife, who live in Manesar.

“She wanted to rejoin school. On June 21, she told us that she was going out to take admission in a school but never returned. We registered a missing person’s complaint at a police station in Unchechara. On Sunday, we received a phone call from the police about her accident,” one the family members of the girl said, in the first information report (FIR).

Charan Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The reason for her having run away is yet to be known. The girl’s brother stays in Manesar and works with a private company in the city. At least two years ago, she had visited him and his wife. On Sunday, on her way to meet her brother, she was crossing a road near Rampura Chowk when a Toyota Innova hit her. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

Police said that she was rushed to a hospital in the city where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect at Kherki Daula police station.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed his motorcycle in Bajghera on Monday morning. Police said that the two men who were riding pillion on the motorcycle were injured in the accident. According to the police, Tauseef, the deceased, was a native of Bihar and resident of Bajghera. He worked as a welder at a private company in the city

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 03:31 IST