18-year-old, feared kidnapped, rescued from Haryana’s Manesar

An 18-year-old man, who was allegedly feared kidnapped, was rescued by the city police from Manesar, several hours after he was reported missing.

Police said his mother, a resident of Krishna Colony, had filed a complaint at New Colony police station alleging that her son had gone for cricket practice to Sector 5 and not returned.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the woman had received a phone call from an unknown person during the day. “The caller told her that he did not have any personal enmity with her and just wanted to speak to Naveen, once” said Boken.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 01:09 IST