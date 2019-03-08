18th case of lift-and-loot, man robbed at Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk

In the 18th such incident in the city in 2019, a 26-year-old engineer was allegedly abducted, assaulted and robbed of Rs 30,000 at gunpoint after being offered a shared ride in a cab by three people from Shankar Chowk, police said Thursday.

Maintaining that an FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar Police Station under IPC section 379B (snatching) and relevant sections of the Arms Act on Wednesday, police said this is the second such incident that took place in the city this year in broad daylight.

Bala Krishnan, a 26-year-old resident of Delhi, was on March 2 offered a lift from Shankar Chowk by three people. After being robbed, Krishnan was dropped off at Rajiv Chowk around one-and-a-half hours later, said Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is investigating the case.

“We are yet to identify the suspects, who we believe are in their late twenties. We will get details of the transaction and CCTV footage from the ATM counter from the bank,” the ASI said.

Around 3 pm on March 2, Krishnan was waiting for a ride to go to Delhi when he was offered a shared ride by a cab. “They then took a U-turn and came back to Gurugram and threatened him at gun point and forced him to reveal his ATM PIN and stole the money,” the ASI said. Multiple teams of crime investigation agency (CIA) of the city police are probing the cases.

In the last two months of 2018, about 15 such cases were reported mainly from the main junctions along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. On December 17, the police arrested one gang of four that allegedly robbed people after offering them shared cab rides on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 01:57 IST