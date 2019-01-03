19-year-old beaten up in drunken brawl on New Year eve in Gurugram dies

Gurugram

Two days after he was allegedly beaten with baseball bats and canes and sustained serious injuries in a drunken brawl on New Year eve in Sector 7, a 19-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim, Sonu Sharma, was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case and released on bail recently.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 11.30 pm, when Sharma, a resident of Shivpuri, and his friend, Deepanshu, were standing near a private medical centre in Madanpuri, Sector 7.

Sanjeev, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), New Colony police station, said Sharma and his friend were allegedly attacked by five to six men and beaten with baseball bats, sticks and canes.

“The accused men were drunk and started beating the victim and his friend. After the incident, both were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Sharma suffered internal bleeding and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. His friend sustained a leg injury and lodged a police complaint on Tuesday,” said assistant sub-inspector Sanjeev, who only by his first name.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the complainant told the police that one of the accused, who was known to Sharma, had asked for his phone before attacking them.

“After the violent assault, the drunk men threatened to kill us if we reported the incident,” the official quoted the complainant from the FIR.

Ashok Kumar, station house officer (SHO), New Colony police station, said the accused men were yet to be arrested.

