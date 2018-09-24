19-year-old man held hostage, robbed by five men in Gurugram

A 19-year-old man, working as a promoter at a mobile phone manufacturing company in Sector 31, alleged that he was robbed at gunpoint by five men, who offered him a lift, said the police on Sunday.

The man alleged that the accused forced him to call his relative and transfer money, before robbing and leaving him in a village in Nuh, several hours after he got into the cab.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night around 9 pm, when the victim, identified as Mehant Rajput, boarded an auto rickshaw after work for Badshahpur.

The police said the victim was waiting at Kadarpur auto stand to board an auto to his house in Maruti Kunj, when two men in a Maruti swift Dzire cab offered him a lift.

Narpat, assistant sub-inspector, said that as per the complaint, the man got into the cab, which took a pit-stop near a private school in Sohna.

“The complainant said two men got down from a car and sat in the cab, beside him. Upon reaching the Maruti Kunj crossing, one of the men in the cab held a gun against his head and started beating him,” said Narpat, who goes by the first name.

The police said the accused took the car near an ATM in Sohna and threatened him to withdraw cash.

“When the victim told them he did not have sufficient cash in his account, the accused forced him to call his relatives on the pretext of a medical emergency and ask them to transfer cash. The victim told his cousin to transfer Rs 2,000. The accused took his phone, wallet, Rs 2,000 cash, and after threatening him to reveal his ATM PIN, withdrew Rs 1,500 from his account,” said Singh, who is the investigating official.

The victim borrowed a phone from a truck driver at a nearby dhaba and called his family members around 2.30 am, who went to pick him up.

“We had summoned him to give us location of the ATM and other call detail records, but he did not report at the station. The victim’s injuries were not serious and he refused a medical examination,” said Narpat.

The police said a case was registered in the matter.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 04:27 IST