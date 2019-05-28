19-year-old woman claims rape by 3 men on pretext of job, case filed

A 19-year-old woman from Kurukshetra was allegedly raped and molested by three men on the pretext of getting her a permanent job in the city. The police said that the accused men were known to one another. No persons have been arrested so far, said the police.

According to the police, in December 2018, the victim was introduced to a man, who said he had a private job in the city. The woman had a part-time job and the man promised to set up a job interview for her.

“He took her to a hotel in the city and told her that a private company official would be there to interview her. In the hotel, he allegedly gave her a spiked drink and then raped her. He allegedly videotaped the incident. In February 2019, an acquaintance of the man allegedly raped the woman after blackmailing her at a flat. A third person, who was known to the two accused persons, then molested her at a different place,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The police said the woman shared her ordeal recently with her mother, who approached the police and filed a complaint.

Inspector Garima, station house officer (SHO), women police station, sector 51, said according to the complainant, two men have been accused of rape and another man was booked on molestation charges. “The accused men are yet to be arrested and police is conducting raids to trace them,” said SHO.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the women police station, Sector 51 on Sunday, said the police.

First Published: May 28, 2019 02:09 IST