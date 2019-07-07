2,500 cops to manage 10 areas vulnerable to waterlogging

The Gurugram police have decided to deploy 2,500 of their staff members at 10 waterlogging prone areas in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The areas identified by the Gurugram police are Vatika Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Narsinghpur, Sector 10, Sector 5, Bajghera Road, Golf Course extension road, Sector 71 and Sector 61, all of which witnessed heavy waterlogging and traffic jams on Thursday afternoon.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that 2,500 police officials, including ACPs, DCPs and SHOs, will work 12-hour shifts in all these areas. He further said that weekly offs and casual leaves of all personnel have been suspended until the monsoon ends. “We observed that on Thursday, these areas were the most waterlogged in the city. Hence, we will depute officials here in advance whenever the sky is overcast to ensure there is minimal effect of waterlogging on vehicular movement,” he said.

For this operation, Akil said the police will use 25 PCR vehicles, 30 individual riders, six towing vehicles and five earth-moving machines. “We looked at the each of the areas individually to determine exactly what was needed to deal with the traffic situation. In some areas, we realised that a higher number of personnel was needed to be deployed due to the presence of a high volume of traffic. In other areas, even if the volume of vehicles was low, a high number of personnel was needed due to the severity of waterlogging,” said Akil.

He said that the police have prepared a monsoon deployment chart which has the names of all police personnel deputed at each area, their timings, and the distribution of machinery.

This year, the Gurugram police has also asked for machinery and staff to be deployed from civic departments and the district administration during an all-department meeting held by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner and MCG commissioner, on Saturday to discuss waterlogging combat measures.

“The Gurugram police have shared the traffic plan with us. All departments concerned have been apprised of this, and all necessary manpower and equipment will be provided to the Gurugram police within the next few days,said Khatri.

