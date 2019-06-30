2 booked for assault of MCD toll official on NH-48

Two persons were booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting and threatening an official of an MCD toll plaza, after a heated argument over paying toll on Thursday evening. Police said that the two persons were travelling in a private taxi.

According to the police, initially, a case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station.

Later on, the suspects were identified as a man and woman, suspected to be in their early twenties.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday around 7.30 pm when the suspects reached the toll plaza in a private taxi.

Hansraj, head-constable (HC), Udyog Vihar police station said, “The driver of the taxi in which the accused persons were travelling was asked to pay the toll. Instead, the suspects began arguing with the toll collector. When an official of the toll plaza came to the spot and tried to intervene, the suspects abused him and shoved him around, and threatened to kill him. The suspects are still to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

On Friday, the spokesperson of Skylark, the private company that operates the Kherki Daula toll plaza, was allegedly assaulted by a 39-year-old man after a heated argument over paying the toll.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 03:07 IST